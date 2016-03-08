De Ligt: 'I have lost confidence, will get better with time'
14 October at 14:20Juventus summer signing Matthijs de Ligt has revealed that he short of confidence this season and he will only get better with time.
De Ligt has become one of Europe's best young talents. He was the centre of immense transfer speculation this past summer. He was linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United, but sealed a move to Juve for a fee of 75 million euros.
His start to the season has been average though. In an interview that the Dutchman gave after Netherlands' 2-1 win over Belarus, he talked about his lack of form.
He said: " I am not yet at my best, I know. The more I play the more I will be . What I can do is continue to work hard, doing my best and learning from my teammates."
"At Ajax I felt a sense of invincibility, now I feel less, but it is natural. I have a little less confidence than last year. I'm in a new club, with a new way of playing and new companions. For me it's all-new, now it's less familiar than Ajax but I'm getting better and better."
De Ligt has had two unimpressive games for the Dutch national side too and was at fault for the goal that Belarus scored yesterday. He was also at fault for Northern Ireland's goal against the Netherlands earlier last week.
For Juve, De Ligt has appeared in five Serie A games and didn't play for their in the game at home against Hellas Verona. He has been average and has struggled with the tactical side of the game.
The injury that Giorgio Chiellini has suffered is likely to keep him out till a good part of the season, allowing De Ligt to play more often than Maurizio Sarri would have reportedly wanted to.
