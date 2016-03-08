De Ligt speaks out about his struggles at Juventus
03 September at 13:45Matthijs de Ligt was awarded in the Netherlands. The Juventus defender won the Golden Shoe, which is given out to the best Dutch player of last season. The former Ajax captain beat his former teammate Frenkie De Jong to the award.
However, the defender hasn't had the best of starts to his adventure at Juventus. Having been on the bench in the first round, he was called into action against Napoli as Chiellini sustained a serious injury.
During the game, the Dutch youngster didn't look too convincing, as Napoli were able to get past him quite easily. In an interview with the Telegraaf, De Ligt spoke out about his struggles, stating that it is tough.
"Juve? I'm in a new country and I know that nothing is easy. I will work hard in Italy to succeed," he stated.
Putting the first impressions aside, the defender will most likely become one of the best in the world. However, he will need time, and perhaps Sarri's initial plan wasn't to field him against Napoli.
