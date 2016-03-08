De Ligt to Juve: Barcelona VP reveals why Blaugrana have no regrets

27 June at 21:30
Jordi Cardoner, Vicepresident of FC Barcelona has explained why the La Liga giants have no regrets over the failed transfer of de Ligt to the Nou Camp: "We can't be disappointed for a player we are not interested in and that we've never tried to sign", he told Marca. 

De Ligt is close to joining Juventus after reaching a verbal agreement with the Old Lady of Italian football.

Fabio Paratici and Mino Raiola are set to fly to Amsterdam to negotiate the transfer fee of the Dutch defender who has agreed to sign a five-year, € 12 million-a-year deal (bonus included).

Psg turned down the possibility to sign de Ligt mainly because the player wanted a release clause included in his contract.

Sports law in France do not allow clubs to included release clauses in players' contracts while Juve have offered him the chance to have a € 150 million clause in his agreement with them.


 

