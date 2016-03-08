De Paul could leave Udinese in January as Inter reflect on price tag

Inter are working to reinforce their squad. The international break has given them some time and space to investigate the current situation, preparing for the upcoming January transfer window. Above all, they need a midfielder, which is why the directors have highlighted De Paul's name on their wish list.

Last winter, the Argentine came close to joining the Nerazzurri, despite heavy interest from city rivals AC Milan. However, nothing ever materialized and then the arrival of Conte changed the situation completely, as learned by calciomercato.com



In the summer, Inter opted for Sensi, but De Paul could once again be on the table in January. In fact, the player isn't considered unsellable by Udinese, as seemingly was the case last season. Therefore, there could be an opening for the San Siro side.

Udinese are asking for €30m to sell the player, which is an important figure. However, it could be lowered with the inclusion of a few technical counterparts. Inter are currently reflecting on the deal, which could take off in the coming weeks.