De Paul: ‘Interest from clubs competing for titles flattering’
14 December at 12:20Italian Serie A outfit Udinese’s star midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has expressed his delight after being linked with Inter Milan.
The Argentina international has been attracting interest from the Milan-based club who are reportedly looking to make a move for him in the upcoming January transfer window.
The 25-year-old, while talking Sportitalia cited by Calciomercato.com, expressed his delight after being linked with Inter which according to him is a proof of his impressive performances in the recent past.
"I am used to these rumors,” he said. “But when these big clubs are linked with your name, like Inter in this case or others who are fighting for a title, it is flattering. It shows that I must be doing things right on the pitch.”
De Paul further went on to insist that he is entirely focused towards producing the goods continuously for his current club Udinese.
“I will repeat once, twice, three times that my head is at Udinese,” he added. “From the first day I am focused entirely on producing the goods here and I will do so until I am at the club.”
It is believed that Udinese are not interested in letting their prized asset leave for a fee of less than €35 million.
De Paul has been at the club since summer of 2016 when he moved from Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia for a reported transfer fee of €3 million.
