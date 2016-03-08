De Rossi behind Veretout-Milan slowdown: the details
14 July at 19:10The standoff between AC Milan and Roma continues for Jordan Veretout, with the offers of the two teams deviating slightly: the Rossoneri have offered €15m plus €2m bonuses, while the Giallorossi have offered €18m.
Even though Roma have offered Veretout a better contract financially speaking (€3m per season compared to Milan's offer of €2.5m plus bonuses), the Frenchman seemingly wants to join the Rossoneri, though the clubs are making little progress in the negotiations.
In the coming days, Milan are expected to increase their offer. However, their stance also depends on Biglia, who has been linked with a move to Fiorentina this summer. La Viola are yet to decide if they want the Argentinian, as they are waiting on De Rossi's decision.
Should the Italian veteran decide to retire instead, then Biglia would all of a sudden be a hot name for Fiorentina, and that could unlock the negotiations between the two parties for Veretout.
