De Rossi one step away from Boca Juniors: the details

Yesterday, De Rossi went back to the Argentinian side to negotiate the offer through his agent Berti. An agreement was reportedly reached for an 8-month contract, until March, worth €500k plus bonuses.



Within ten days, a definitive answer will arrive from De Rossi. However, if nothing spectacular occurs, then the midfielder will be a new player of Boca Juniors, accepting the offer from his good friend Burdisso.