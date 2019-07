De Rossi one step away from Boca Juniors: the details

Yesterday, De Rossi went back to the Argentinian side to negotiate the offer through his agent Berti. An agreement was reportedly reached for an 8-month contract, until March, worth €500k plus bonuses.



Within ten days, a definitive answer will arrive from De Rossi. However, if nothing spectacular occurs, then the midfielder will be a new player of Boca Juniors, accepting the offer from his good friend Burdisso.

The veteran midfielder was linked with both Milan and Fiorentina after the Roma departure, while Boca seemed to be well behind in the race, but instead the tables have completely turned