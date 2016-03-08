De Rossi one step away from Boca Juniors: the details
16 July at 22:30Daniele De Rossi seems to have decided his future once and for all. No retirement, no Fiorentina, no Milan. The former captain of Roma has decided to not wear another Italian jersey, but to accept the offer of Boca Juniors instead.
The veteran midfielder was linked with both Milan and Fiorentina after the Roma departure, while Boca seemed to be well behind in the race, but instead the tables have completely turned.
Within ten days, a definitive answer will arrive from De Rossi. However, if nothing spectacular occurs, then the midfielder will be a new player of Boca Juniors, accepting the offer from his good friend Burdisso.
Yesterday, De Rossi went back to the Argentinian side to negotiate the offer through his agent Berti. An agreement was reportedly reached for an 8-month contract, until March, worth €500k plus bonuses.
