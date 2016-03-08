De Rossi will stay in Serie A: AC Milan make first offer
24 June at 11:00Daniele De Rossi has decided to turn down the offers from MLS and Boca Juniors, as he wants to continue playing football in Italy and Serie A. As reported by Sky Italia, De Rossi believes that his decision doesn't clash with the Roma fans, since his farewell from Roma was a result of the club's will.
From Thursday, the day of the return from the holidays, the midfielder will get to work with his agent, set to meet with two or three Italian clubs that have made a concrete approach. Possible suitors aren't lacking, from Montella's Fiorentina to Sampdoria.
However, AC Milan are also interested, and have already put forward the first offer. As learned by Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri are looking for a figure of great experience, offering De Rossi one year as a player and then a future as a technical collaborator. Sporting director Massarra (formerly of Roma) and manager Giampaolo are both in favour of the deal.
Go to comments