De Zerbi thanks Guardiola and says he ‘helped’ Boateng to join Barcelona

07 February at 09:55
Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his career and his season with the Neroverdi so far: “I am feeling well here. I’m doing my job in the way I want it. I never have time to rest, football is all that I love and it comes before anything else. I’ve never wanted a good career or money. I also work on the defensive part. On my way. When we played Inter they had no shots on target”.

“I really like Allegri. I respect him. He knows how to manage players and he knows hot to improve them. Look at Cancelo. He is not the same that was at Inter. Guardiola? I thank him for the compliments, I always feel like I could be sacked in two weeks and I don’t feel I have done anything yet”.

BOATENG – “We have a close relationship. With me, he recounts his story through football. He is a particular lad with an immense heart. I didn’t try to force him to stay. I knew he wanted to join Barcelona and even if we got worse with his departure I helped him to change team”.
 

