Decisive day for Ronaldo to Juve? The details
10 July at 09:25Today could be the decisive day for Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.
The Portuguese ace has agreed a € 30 million-a-year deal for the next four seasons and the bianconeri are waiting for Florentino Perez to give his green light to the player’s € 100 million move.
Perez reportedly promised Ronaldo and Mendes that he would have let the Portuguese star go in the summer for a fee close to € 100 million provided that Ronaldo wouldn’t join clubs like Barcelona, Psg or Manchester United.
Now, according to Sky Sport today could be the decisive day to see Ronaldo move to Juventus.
Jorge Mendes, in fact, is due to meet Florentino Perez to confirm Ronaldo’s desire to leave the Bernabeu and join the Old Lady.
The Merengues’ Junta Directiva was supposed to take place today but Florentino did postpone it to another day this week.
During today’s meeting with Mendes, however, Florentino could give his green light for Ronaldo’s exit.
