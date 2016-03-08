Bonucci and Higuain put on delivery drivers blacklist

27 April at 14:55
Leonardo Bonucci and Gonzalo Higuain are among the VIPs and footballers included in a blacklist by delivery drivers in Italy. The drivers have begun a campaign against rich people who don't tip them after the delivery service. 

The Juventus defender and the Chelsea striker have been included in the list together with the likes of Cristian Abbiati, Paolo Cannavaro, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Mauro Icardi and Philippe Mexes. 



Italy has a different heritage then Usa and England when it comes to tipping waiters and riders. In the 'Bel Paese' it's not a habit to give a tip after the service but the working conditions of the riders have been hugely debated over the last few weeks in Italy and this blacklist has emerged creating controversies.

Gonzalo Higuain is set to return to Juventus after his loan spell at Chelsea. The Argentinean has reportedly been offered to Inter by Juventus in an attempt to sign Mauro Icardi.

