Demiral: 'Being the first Juve turk is an honor, Chiellini helps me a lot'
20 August at 14:55New Juventus signing Merih Demiral has said that he is honored to be the first Turkish Juventus player and is glad to play alongside Giorgio Chiellini.
Demiral was signed by Sassuolo earlier this summer after he had spent an initial loan spell at the neroverdi from Sporting Lisbon. But the bianconeri have now signed the defender for a fee of 18 million euros.
In his first Juventus press conference, Demiral said: "I am very happy to be here. I know that Juventus is a very important team, for me it is a great fortune to play here. I hope to be able to adapt as quickly as possible to the new team and the new environment. Reaching this team and seeing the training facilities impressed me a lot."
"Being the first Juve Turk is an honor, I will try to be a model. so strong is an honor and I would like to show everyone that by working hard you can reach important goals like I did."
On Chiellini, he said: "Playing with those I followed as a child is an honor, Chiellini is helping me a lot. Bonucci is also very close to me, I hope to gain some of their experience."
