Demiral: 'Being the first Juve turk is an honor, Chiellini helps me a lot'

20 August at 14:55
New Juventus signing Merih Demiral has said that he is honored to be the first Turkish Juventus player and is glad to play alongside Giorgio Chiellini.

Demiral was signed by Sassuolo earlier this summer after he had spent an initial loan spell at the neroverdi from Sporting Lisbon. But the bianconeri have now signed the defender for a fee of 18 million euros.

In his first Juventus press conference, Demiral said: "I am very happy to be here. I know that Juventus is a very important team, for me it is a great fortune to play here. I hope to be able to adapt as quickly as possible to the new team and the new environment. Reaching this team and seeing the training facilities impressed me a lot."

"Being the first Juve Turk is an honor, I will try to be a model. so strong is an honor and I would like to show everyone that by working hard you can reach important goals like I did."

On Chiellini, he said: "Playing with those I followed as a child is an honor, Chiellini is helping me a lot. Bonucci is also very close to me, I hope to gain some of their experience."

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.