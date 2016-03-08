Juventus yet to decide who to sell: Demiral or Rugani

Merih Demiral started strong. Enough to convince Juventus to keep him in the summer. It was even enough to keep him off the transfer list altogether but necessary to sell him even before having seen him at work.



It was also enough to push Daniele Rugani out the door, sold and then removed from the market just in time to compensate for Giorgio Chiellini's injury.



With the arrival of big-name signing Matthijs de Ligt, Demiral and Rugani have paired only once against Verona. While Rugani may take the initial preference at the moment, there is knowledge that the Bonucci-De Ligt couple will leave only a window of opportunity, which will be due to Chiellini after his return. Thus, calciomercato.com reports that the market returns strongly to Demiral.



There remains, however, a problem linked to his and Rugani's evaluation: selling the former Empoli man for 20-25 million not only appears to be a simpler undertaking, but would free up significant wage space (3.5 million), generating an almost total capital gain.



To achieve a similar added value, Demiral should be sold at almost 40 million, a price for the moment scares Milan.

Anthony Privetera