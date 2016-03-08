Despite Flamengo’s interest, Gabigol eyes glory in Europe
02 December at 13:15Gabigol is the man of the moment in South America as he literally dragged Flamengo to their first Copa Libertadores title in more than three decades.
The 23-year-old’s season-long loan with the Brazilian club is set to end on December 31 where he was inspirational in front of the goal after managing to score as many as 33 along with providing 11 assists in just 39 matches in all competition.
Flamengo have been in negotiations with the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan over the permanent transfer of the player but with his success on the both domestic and continental front, the Milan-based club’s hierarchy are now demanding €30 million for the striker compared to €20 million they were asking a few month ago.
On the other hand, Gabigol is still considering different options as he is not entirely convinced with a permanent move to Flamengo and is now eager to find glory in Europe where number of clubs are interested in acquiring his services.
It is believed that the player is in constant negotiations with his family and agent to find the best possible solution for his future club.
However, one thing is for certain and that is Gabigol’s chapter with Inter is finally coming to an end.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments