Despite UCL early exit, Inter evaluating five targets for January transfer window
12 December at 12:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have recently suffered a setback after facing an early exit from the UEFA Champions League.
However, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, the disaster in Europe does not affect Inter’s plans for the upcoming January transfer window where they are eager to sign at least two players.
The report stated that for this purpose, Inter’s hierarchy have met recently with Atalanta’s counterparts for the signing of young midfielder Dejan Kulusevski who is being valued around €40 million.
Other than him, the Milan-based club’s hierarchy are also evaluating the possibility of signing Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal who is valued around €35 million.
It is believed that Inter are interested in signing the Chile international on loan with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.
Moving to England, the Nerazzurri have been evaluating the names of as many as three players from Chelsea—full-backs Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri and striker Olivier Giroud.
