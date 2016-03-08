Di Francesco: 'Pellegrini has physical problems. Dzeko still not at his top'

Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to the media on the eve of his team's matchup against Atalanta and addressed various issues in his press conference.



"De Rossi? I'm happy with his reaction, he is available at the moment, he reacted pretty well and we are satisfied. Florenzi and Pellegrini had some physical problems. I have to evaluate the situation. Zaniolo on the right? Even Kluivert can play that role. Schick? He has shown that he can coexist with Dzeko," he said.



"Atalanta? I have great esteem for Gasperini and the team he has built. We have to have the same physicality and aggression, we have to impose our game. Mancini? I'm not talking about players who are not at Roma, especially when it comes to the market. It is not correct and would create unpleasant situations.



"Dzeko? This week he trained really well, he still needs a few minutes to be back at his top. The psychological aspect is very important. A striker has to score, he was enthusiastic and available to his teammates. It is normal that he has to score and I'm sure he will do it soon. Nzonzi? Atalanta are a physical team and he is a physical player, he trained all week, he overcame all the problems.



"Sales? we are making assessments. It is normal that all parties should agree. We will make assessments according to the needs of the players but we will keep all players with great quality, even if they have little space. But I am concentrated on the pitch, we have three very important games," Di Francesco concluded.