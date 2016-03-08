On the derby being a turning point: "The season is long, but it is very important for us. The derby is a game in itself and we must restore enthusiasm to this environment."On the formation: "I have to different systems, and I already knew these from the start. What matters most is the attitude, not the formation. I don't know if we will play with the 4-2-3-1."On Manolas and De Rossi: "Kostas will be evaluated today, he's been a bit annoyed. Currently, he is available but we will evaluate this between today and tomorrow. Daniele wants to play all the games, he has different characteristics from others. He will be the captain tomorrow."On the Scudetto: "We have already shown that we can't compete for it, but we will try to recover in terms of our positioning. I would not speak about the Scudetto."On the importance of tomorrow for his future: "It is important for the future of Roma, I keep this shirt tight but I will make sure that it grows for Rome and not for Di Francesco."On what Lazio have more of: "They have taken experienced players like Acerbi, Badelj and Correa. They have a good continuity, but we know that we must look at ourselves."