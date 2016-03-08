Di Francesco: 'Schick will start. Pastore is injured again'

10 November at 15:00
Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to the media in a press conference on the eve of his team's match against Sampdoria.

"We will change something. I will also evaluate the last training session. Some players have played a lot and we will see their condition," he said.

"Schick or Dzeko? They could also play together. Schick will start for sure, I will see if Edin can play. Kluivert? He is growing and that's the most important thing. He's becoming more concrete. He has the qualities to dribble his opponent and I am happy with his growth, but it is not enough yet, he can give us much more.

"Pastore? Tomorrow he will not be called up because he has a minor issue. I will try to recover him for the next match. I sent him to the stands because he was not at his best, no one has a guaranteed place here.

"Why El Shaarawy never gets called up for Italy? I do not know, I have never talked to Mancini and I do not judge the work of other colleagues. He has performed well, he has not had continuity, but has grown so much. But he must not be satisfied. I want more and more," Di Francesco concluded.

