Di Francesco: 'We did not deserve to lose 3-0'
02 March at 23:45Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco believes that the giallorossi did not deserve to lose 3-0 and the loss was too heavy for the performance they put in against Lazio.
The Derby della Capitale saw Lazio score in the first half through Felipe Caicedo, who was taken off for Ciro Immobile in the second. It was Immobile who doubled the advantage for Lazio, before Danilo Cataldi fired Simone Inzaghi's men 3-0 up against their fierce rivals.
After the game, Di Francesco was talking to DAZN about the game and he said: "Too many defensive mistakes? It is a great truth, you can not concede a goal on a side foul. It happened also in Frosinone.
"On internal markings were very wrong This year we have made too many mistakes. To create opportunities in the second half is not something we did.
"We tried to work on these situations, but mentally we have to improve, certainly not a positive approach, it was a match in which we could have stayed in.
"But 3-0 was too bad a scoreline for the way we played."
