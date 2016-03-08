Di Laurentiis confirms Chelsea moves for Sarri and Jorginho
11 July at 13:30Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has confirmed Maurizio Sarri's move to Premier League giants Chelsea.
In an interview that Di Laurentiis recently gave to Sky Italia, he said: “Sarri is close to being the new Chelsea manager. My lawyers are in talks with his lawyers to finalise everything.”
He also confirmed that Jorginho could be off to Chelsea as well, with Manchester City set to miss out on him. Di Laurentiis said: "Although we consider him an excellent player for Ancelotti’s system and trying to project the credibility of the Chinese for Hamsik, I may have to apologize to Manchester City. I closed the deal fifteen days ago, but if he prefers to live in London compared to Manchester I can understand. "
"Then if Chelsea pay him more I can understand even more and I can’t do anything about it. Jorginho to Chelsea doesn’t depend on Sarri”
It was earlier reported that Jorginho's move to Chelsea could unlock the Blues' acquisition for Sarri and it seems as if both transfers are set to become a reality.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments