Di Laurentiis gives updates on Jorginho to City and Sarri to Chelsea
16 June at 12:35Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has given updates regarding Jorginho's move to Manchester City and on Maurizio Sarri's links with Chelsea.
In an interview that Di Laurentiis gave recently to Corriere dello Sport, the Italian gave updates about Maurizio Sarri's links with Chelsea and Jorginho's move to Manchester City.
Regarding Jorginho, di Laurentiis said: "I talked on Thursday to the executives of Manchester City and now they have made contacts with Giuntoli. We have to agree, I have provided my indications and went to meet the English side. In such cases, if one takes a step back, the other must take one forward. But there are possibilities that are more than concrete that will soon be defined ".
And about Sarri's links with Chelsea, Di Laurentiis said: " I never received phone calls( from Chelsea), even if the newspapers so so. Should it happen, I would be polite to listen, reflect and then respond for the best of Napoli.
"I would like one thing to be clear: this is not a city to be plundered, this is not a club to be underestimated."
The Italian had previously indicated that Jorginho is close to a move to Manchester City this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
