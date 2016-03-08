Diego Simeone drops big hint about move for AC Milan striker
23 July at 17:15Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has has dropped a bit hint about the Los Rojiblancos transfer target Nikola Kalinic.
The Croatian has endured a frustrating year as he failed to find his feet at the rossoneri since his arrival from Fiorentina last summer. More so, he was sent back home for not coming on in a World Cup against Nigeria, as his nation reached the final of the tournament.
Kalinic has drawn heavy links with a move to Atletico Madrid and Simeone was recently asked about the player by the Coaches Voice. The Argentine said: " We do not have the possibility of spending 150 or 200 million euros for a player like the powerful clubs, so we have to try to be creative, keeping in mind what we need to improve the team and what elements of the team we are developing. "
"Our management has to work hard to avoid making mistakes with the new arrivals. "
Kalinic appeared in 31 Serie A games last season, scoring only six times.
