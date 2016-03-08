Done deal: Lobotka-Napoli, medical tests tomorrow - the details
10 January at 16:20
It was in the air, and now it's done: Stanislav Lobotka will be a Napoli player. The Partenopei have reached an agreement with Celta Vigo for the Slovakian midfielder, born in 1994: €20m plus €3m in bonuses that are hard to trigger, as we have learned.
The player will sign a contract until 2024 with the club, worth around €2m per year. Tomorrow (Saturday), he's expected to arrive in Italy to undergo his medical tests, thus making it official. After Diego Demme, in other words, another signing for Gennaro Gattuso.
The medical tests will take place at Villa Stuart in Rome, then the signing of the contract will be at Napoli's headquarters. Celta Vigo, meanwhile, will have to pay 20% of the transfer fee to the Danish side Nordsjealland, who got €1m from the sale in 2017.
After weeks of negotiations, therefore, the deal has finally been completed.
