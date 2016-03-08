Donnarumma comments on Higuain to Chelsea and says Super Cup defeat ‘still hurts’
21 January at 17:16AC Milan star Gigio Donnarumma shined for the Rossoneri in their 2-0 away win over Genoa. “The defeat in the Super Cup still hurts”, Donnarumma told Sky Sport.
“We played a great game, we didn’t start well but in the end we showed our qualities and our strength. We won a crucial game, that’s the most important thing”.
HIGUAIN – “I wish him the best. He is a close friend of mine and I really respect him. It’s his choice, it’s a personal choice”.
FOURTH PLACE – “We still have a long path ahead. We need to be strong and remain there. We’ll do everything we can to finish among the top four”.
NAPOLI – “We’ll play the next two games against them. I support Napoli. It’s the city where I grew up and it’s the team that I support. I am happy that they are doing well but I hope we’ll win the next two games against them”.
