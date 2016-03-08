Donnarumma comments on Higuain to Chelsea and says Super Cup defeat ‘still hurts’

21 January at 17:16
AC Milan star Gigio Donnarumma shined for the Rossoneri in their 2-0 away win over Genoa. “The defeat in the Super Cup still hurts”, Donnarumma told Sky Sport.
“We played a great game, we didn’t start well but in the end we showed our qualities and our strength. We won a crucial game, that’s the most important thing”.

HIGUAIN – “I wish him the best. He is a close friend of mine and I really respect him. It’s his choice, it’s a personal choice”.

FOURTH PLACE – “We still have a long path ahead. We need to be strong and remain there. We’ll do everything we can to finish among the top four”.

NAPOLI – “We’ll play the next two games against them. I support Napoli. It’s the city where I grew up and it’s the team that I support. I am happy that they are doing well but I hope we’ll win the next two games against them”.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.