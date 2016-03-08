Donnarumma defends under-fire Giampaolo after Torino debacle
27 September at 18:29Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has come to defence of under-fire manager Marco Giampaolo after the team’s recent 2-1 defeat against Torino on Thursday.
The 52-year-old is under immense pressure after the Milan-based club have only managed to gather six points from the first five league matches which is why they are currently placed outside the top 10 on the league table.
Donnarumma, while talking to Sky Sports as cited by Calciomercato.com, has called Giampaolo ‘a great coach’ and also expressed his point of view that his team does not deserve to lose the match.
"He is a great coach,” said Donnarumma. “[I am] sorry because yesterday, we had a great game and we didn't deserve to lose.”
Donnarumma went on to claim that all the players are with Giampaolo, who are ready to fight for him. “We are all with him [Giampaolo],” he said. “We must continue to follow him and we are all with him.”
The 20-year-old also described the defeat as ‘hurtful’ and shared his believe that there was no shortage of effort from the players during the match.
"It is a defeat which hurts,” he added. “It is a dark day and that’s why I struggled to sleep. However, yesterday I saw the team give everything. I feel sorry for everyone including the fans.”
Milan will be up against Fiorentina in their next match where all eyes will be on manager Giampaolo who will be hoping for a positive result.
