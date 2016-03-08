Donnarumma reveals he ‘suffered’ before AC Milan renewal

The young goalkeeper received a lot of criticism as he turned down the Rossoneri's offer at first, which subsequently affected his performances as well. Despite staying calm in front of the media, Donnarumma has admitted that the situation did affect him negatively.

"For me, it was difficult because you constantly say 'I do not think about it', but the reality is that you always think about it. It was a difficult moment for me and I suffered. My family and my girlfriend helped me, I have always been close to them. They removed the difficulties and made me look forward without focusing on the negative stuff," he concluded.