Donny Van de Beek, Inter’s incomplete dream
07 December at 14:00Dutch club Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek is one of the most promising young talent in the content, especially in his position.
Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan were keen on signing the Dutch international in the summer transfer window earlier this year but they quickly changed their mind when they got to know the kind of money Ajax was looking to generate from the departure of another prized asset.
As things stand, it seems that Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are extremely serious about signing Van de Beek and will make a move for him in the summer transfer window in an effort to revitalize their midfield with the inclusion of Fabian Ruiz and may be Paul Pogba as well.
For now, Inter’s hierarchy have conceded defeat in the pursuit of the player in the near future and he will remain an incomplete dream for the hierarchy of the Milan-based club.
Fabrizio Romano
