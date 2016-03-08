Douglas Costa: 'With Ronaldo, everything seems possible and easy'

17 March at 14:30
Juventus star Douglas Costa has praised Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that anything is possible for the club when the Portuguese is playing.

Ronaldo has been key for Juve since his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 for a fee of 100 million euros. His hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in Turin saw Juve oust the Los Rojiblancos to reach the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Douglas was recently talking on a Youtube channel called De Sola and he was asked about the arrival of Ronaldo and the influence he has.

Douglas said: "I already thought it was the best in the world, then I discovered a very simple guy, but also very competitive. He likes to win. It was just what we needed. A footballer with his mentality gave us so much.

"The club, with his arrival has improved in every aspect. His contribution is remarkable. He always marks, fills the stadium, urges us all to do our best. He is the first to train hard and spur us on to do it together. Everything next to him seems more easy and possible: we hope to win with him,to write the story with him on our side."

 

