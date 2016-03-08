Duvan Zapata: 'I feel sorry for my cousin..'
15 September at 15:15Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata feels sorry for his brother Cristian after the elder Zapata conceded a penalty by fouling the younger one earlier today.
The both Zapata cousins faced each other today Atalanta's game against Genoa. In what was a game that could have ended in a draw, a late Duvan Zapata strike cancelled out a Domenico Criscito equalizer in stoppage time. Atalanta had earlier scored through Luis Muriel, who had scored from a penalty that Duvan had won on being fouled by Cristian.
After the game, Zapata talked to DAZN about the win and said: "A tough match, we needed 3 points and we were good at not giving up on finding the victory. It seemed over, but we wanted to win.
"We created chances well, the ball came to me, I looked for the goal and I succeeded. My cousin Cristian? He made a great game, but for us these 3 points are fundamental. wolf for this season but we want to continue to give joy to our fans. It is exciting, we want to do well there too and on Wednesday we have a great opportunity to show our strength."
Atalanta have now been unbeaten in the league so far, beating Torino, SPAL and now Genoa.
