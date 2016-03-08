Dybala: Agent and Paratici in London for Man Utd talks, Dybala-Sarri talks tomorrow
31 July at 17:55The agent of Juventus star Paulo Dybala is still in London to hold talks with Manchester United, with the player to talk to Maurizio Sarri tomorrow in Turin.
Inter have failed to arrive onto a conclusion in their chase for Romelu Lukaku as United demanded a fee of 83 million euros but Inter haven't yet gone beyond 70 million euros. Juventus have now entered the race and the case of Dybala has been inserted in it.
Our correspondent Nicola Balice understands that Dybala's negotiator Jorge Antun and Fabio Paratici too are currently in London to hold talks with United and thrash out a possible deal.
The deal is far from simple and is still being defined, while there is optimism at Juventus that they will sign Lukaku this summer.
On the Dybala front, he returns to Turin tomorrow and he will come straight to Continassa to train after which he will meet with Maurizio Sarri to assert the fact that he wants to prove himself. He will also talk to the Juve leadership in Pavel Nedved and other senior figures to assert the same thing.
He isn't particularly convinced by the idea of joining United yet and he'd prefer moves to other clubs before considering a move to United.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
