Dybala back in Juve training, targets Manchester United
18 October at 18:30Paulo Dybala has trained alongside his team-mates today. La Joya underwent a medical examination at his knee before joining his team-mates at the Continassa. Dybala had his knee checked because of a minor injury he picked up against Brazil earlier this week.
The Argentinean should be eligible to play against Genoa even if Massimiliano Allegri is likely to leave him out of Juventus XI against the Grifone on Saturday. Dybala played two games with Argentina and the Italian manager could rest him in anticipation of next week's Champions League clash against Manchester United at the Old Trafford.
Dybala is set to start from the bench against Genoa and Allegri will decide whether he is fit enough to start against the Red Devils next week.
Dybala has four goals in eight appearances in all competition so far this season although three of those came all at once in the home Champions League tie against Young Boys, who Juventus beat thanks to a brace of the Argentinean star.
