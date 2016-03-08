Dybala can't wait to play alongside Ronaldo
07 July at 15:20Juventus star Paulo Dybala is reportedly very excited to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo next season.
Ronaldo has drawn heavy links with a move Juventus, with the club already having made an offer of 100 million euros to sign the Portuguese star. Ronaldo too is willing to leave Real Madrid and wants to join Juventus.
Corriere di Torino report that crazy about Ronaldo and he can't wait to play alongside Ronaldo next summer.
