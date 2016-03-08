Dybala injured, doubt for Champions League opener
17 September at 18:45Serie A giants Juventus have confirmed the injury of Argentine star and playmaker Paulo Dybala and have stated that he is a doubt for the upcoming Champions League game against Valencia.
The 24-year-old has thus far made just one start for the bianconeri in the Serie A and started for Max Allegri's side in this past weekend's 2-1 win over Sassuolo, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo grab a brace.
Juve have confirmed that Dybala has sustained a bruise and he is now a doubt for the Old Lady in their upcoming Champions League game against Valencia on Wednesday.
It is stated that the player did not suffer the injury during the game against the neroverdi, but he bruised his left knee during training before the game against the Mestalla based side.
Further examinations will be held tomorrow and that would help us better understand if Dybala would be fit to face Valencia on Wednesday or not, with the club stating that he is out for two days.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments