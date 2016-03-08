Dybala-James Rodriguez swap deal: Juve and Bayern open informal talks
04 November at 10:15Juventus and Bayern Munich are reported to have begun informal talks about a possible swap deal between Paulo Dybala and James Rodriguez.
According to Rai Sport, the Black-and-White President Andrea Agnelli has already spoken about the matter with Karl-Heinz-Rummenigge. An informal talk held during the last ECA Meeting.
According to the Italian broadcasters, Rummenigge is an admirer of Dybala and the same goes for Bayern Munich's technical staff.
Rummenigge and Agnelli are on very good terms but at the moment neither Bayern nor Juve has gone further than informal talks. At the moment neither parties have made an official offer although both clubs are aware that there is room for summer negotiations as the swap deal between the two players is not going to be finalized in the January transfer window.
Dybala was one of the best players on the pitch for Juventus yesterday with La Joya who gave the Old Lady an early lead through a stunning solo goal.
