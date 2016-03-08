Juventus's striker Paolo Dybala spoke to DAZN after his side's 2-0 win over Bologna, during which he returned to the scoresheet after a slight goal drought.

"The goal will give me a bit more confidence. I work to give the best to the team and I haven't had bad games. However, Juve ask for more, the fans ask for more. Important players have arrived this summer.

"With Ronaldo, there is great enthusiasm. We're doing well and we have to continue like this. How do you improve with Ronaldo? In training, in the game and with enthusiasm. We don't play only for Ronaldo, we help him score, but we hope to win. The challenge with Napoli? Great enthusiasm, we will try to win it. It's a match that can be worth a lot," Dybala concluded.

Prior to his goal this evening, the Argentinian hadn't scored for the entire season, so his strike will surely mean a lot.

For more news, please visit our homepage.