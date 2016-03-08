Dybala on his future: "Happy at Juventus, but unsure what will happen'
25 January at 10:20In form Juventus attack Paolo Dybala gave his thoughts at his current state at the Italian champions under new boss Sarri.
Dybala is in constant relation to the transfer market and circulation of potential moves away from Turin. When interviewed, Paolo had this to say, as reported by calciomercato.
"Now I'm happy at Juventus, but I don't know what will happen."
The Argentine striker gave a long interview to The Guardian in which he analyzed the last summer and the failure to bid farewell to the Bianconeri:
"I was close to leaving. It was in the club's thoughts I knew it. Until the last minute, we waited. "
When asked about his future with the club that he has now been with since his transfer from Palermo, Paol Dybala cared to comment:
"I still have two years of contract. It is not a little, but it is not a lot either. We will see what plans Juventus will have, if they think it is better to start in the next market or if they want it to stay . It is a decision that must take club.
There are many rumours and suggestions that the Argentine does not see eye to eye with the new manager at Juventus. Sarri was brought in from Chelsea following his success in the Europa League, but has yet to establish a consistent working relationship with Dybala, even when the player is in form:
"But I'm here, in a club that treated me well. I'm happy, at ease. Sarri's arrival helped. He wanted me to stay, which gave me strength when we didn't know what would happen. I knew who could teach me, bring out the best in me. "
On the constant debate between Messi and Ronaldo, in which Dybala actually finds himself in a unique position:
"I'm the only player who shares a locker room with both of them and people only see the tip of the iceberg, not the job below; they didn't win everything they won because they were lucky. And yes, I know people have to ask but they have to know what I'm going to say. Who is better? I can't answer. "
Anthony Privetera
