Dybala: Pogba, swap deal, Chelsea or Real Madrid?
17 September at 17:30The trio of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea could reportedly look to tempt Paulo Dybala from Juventus.
The Argentine has long been linked with a move away from the bianconeri since the last few months and rumors had him being close to a move to Real Madrid during the last few days of the previous summer transfer window.
The Daily Mirror in England state that Manchester United could look to do a swap deal with Juventus next summer in an attempt to send Paul Pogba back to the bianconeri and bring Dybala to Old Trafford.
Don Balon report that Real Madrid too are after Dybala, months after their sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juve. And while Eden Hazard is a target, Dybala too is a target to replace the Portuguese star.
Daily Mirror also link Chelsea to the Argentine playmaker and state that the Blues could make an offer next summer.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
