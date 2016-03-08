Dybala: PSG already working on image rights for La Joya

23 August at 22:50
French giants Paris Saint-Germain are already working to solve the image rights issues surrounding Paulo Dybala.

The situation of Neymar has blocked the transfers of many players and it has plunged the futures of many into jeopardy. But that isn't the case for his club PSG though, as they already have a list of potential replacements for the Brazilian superstar.

We understand that Dybala is at the top of their options and they're already working to make the deal a reality.

La Joya's image rights issues had prevented potential moves to Manchester United and Tottenham- something PSG are aware of. Leonardo has already contacted the player's former agent to know more about the situation and the club is working to get rid of that.

PSG are planning to acquire Dybala's sports rights and hand over his image rights to his family. They also know how much it'd take to convince Juventus into signing the player and work is being done in all regards.

Everything depends on Neymar. If he leaves, Dybala will be closer to the Parc des Princes.

 

