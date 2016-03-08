Dybala's January exit: here's what PSG and Tottenham can do
10 September at 09:10Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala is reportedly still very much set to leave the club, with January expected to be the time when he ends up finally leaving the club.
La Joya was heavily linked with a Juve exit this past summer and a move nearly materialised, as Manchester United came very close before they failed to sort out the image rights issues. Tottenham too nearly signed the former Palermo man after a fee of 70 million euros was agreed, but image rights again led to problems.
Tuttosport claim that Dybala is still up for sale and Juve consider him transferrable. There are three clubs that would be interested in signing him in January.
Manchester United are on as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for a playmaker and Dybala fits the bill.
But the other two are Spurs and PSG. Mauricio Pochettino's side would be up for a swap deal involving Christian Eriksen and La Joya- a move that the Dane would be up for in January.
PSG meanwhile, are still keen on getting rid of Neymar. They want to use the money from the Brazilian's sale in a possible deal for Dybala.
Go to comments