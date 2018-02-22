Dybala to have showdown talks with Juventus next week
16 May at 09:55Juventus star Paulo Dybala will meet chiefs of the Old Lady next week, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Argentinean striker is contracted with Juventus until 2022 and according to the report of the Italian paper the club do not want to sell La Joya who has scored 22 goals in Serie A this season.
Juve are set to meet Dybala and his brother/agent Mariano in Turin next week. Juventus’ do not want Dybala summer exit and could offer him a new contract and a pay rise.
The club’s chiefs will confirm to Dybala and his brother that they consider the player an important part of the club’s future and that despite a few up and downs they still believe he can play a key role in Juventus’ future successes.
Juventus are urged to offer Dybala a new deal as the player is struggling with some off the pitch matters. When he swapped his former agent Triulzi with his brother Mariano, Dybala also cancelled a few agreements and contracts with his sponsors who have now begun a legal war against the Argentinean. That’s why top European clubs are reluctant to invest money on his signing.
