Dybala to United: Mandzukic responds positively to Man Utd proposal
02 August at 19:10With negotiations between Manchester United and Juventus currently ongoing for a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala, the idea of Mario Mandzukic has cropped up concretely in the deal.
While Lukaku has agreed personal terms with Juve and would appreciate the move, United are still holding talks with Dybala's agent and Fabio Paratici to agree terms with La Joya.
It is complex deal, especially since the British transfer deadline day is approaching. There was talk of Matteo Darmian and Blaise Matuidi being included in the deal, but the idea of Mandzukic being involved is very much concrete, we understand.
It is proceeding with much greater conviction than what was being proposed for Darmian and Matuidi as Mandzukic would want to join United and has responded positively to what United are proposing for the Croatian World Cup finalist.
United are working on a deal of around 10 to 15 million euros and while getting the Dybala-Lukaku swap over the line is a priority, progress is being made on the Mandzukic front as it is a separate deal.
Mandzukic is closer to United than he ever was and Dybala's situation hasn't changed- talks remain ongoing. It is complex deal.
By Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
