Dybala trains with Juve as Tottenham move falls apart

08 August at 14:45
Juventus star Paulo Dybala has trained with Juventus today as his potential move to Tottenham now seems to be falling apart.

Days after Man United failed to sign Dybala from Juve as they couldn't agree personal terms with La Joya and the move couldn't happen. Over the last few hours, Tottenham came very close to signing Dybala but Juve pulled the plug on a potential deal despite everything been agreed.

But we understand that Dybala has trained with Juve at the Continassa and the negotiations with Tottenham did not convince him to force a move away.

He carried out a personalised training program with Alex Sandro to accelerate their returns to the main first team group. The move to Spurs seems to have hit a snag now and if not for a major twist, he will stay at the Turin based club.

The options of a swap deal with Inter involving Dybala and Mauro Icardi remain open, while PSG could well come for La Joya if and when Neymar leaves the club this summer.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.