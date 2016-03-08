Dybala trains with Juve as Tottenham move falls apart
08 August at 14:45Juventus star Paulo Dybala has trained with Juventus today as his potential move to Tottenham now seems to be falling apart.
Days after Man United failed to sign Dybala from Juve as they couldn't agree personal terms with La Joya and the move couldn't happen. Over the last few hours, Tottenham came very close to signing Dybala but Juve pulled the plug on a potential deal despite everything been agreed.
But we understand that Dybala has trained with Juve at the Continassa and the negotiations with Tottenham did not convince him to force a move away.
He carried out a personalised training program with Alex Sandro to accelerate their returns to the main first team group. The move to Spurs seems to have hit a snag now and if not for a major twist, he will stay at the Turin based club.
The options of a swap deal with Inter involving Dybala and Mauro Icardi remain open, while PSG could well come for La Joya if and when Neymar leaves the club this summer.
