Dybala waits on meeting with Sarri, Man Utd and Tottenham battle it out
27 July at 14:55Juventus star Paulo Dybala is waiting on a meeting with bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri to decide his future, with Manchester United and Tottenham set to battle for the Argentine.
Dybala's influence at Juve has significantly reduced since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and he struggled to make an impact under Massimiliano Allegri this past season.
We understand that while there is substance in the talk about Dybala being offered to Man United in exchange for Romelu Lukaku, that information has been sent through the United side of the deal than the Juve.
It will be a chain-effect of strikers as PSG too remain interested and could make a move if Neymar leaves this summer. Tottenham are also set to make an offer, with Dybala willing to join up compatriot Mauricio Pochettino.
But before he makes a decision, Dybala will have a meeting with Sarri next week to determine his role in the team. He wants a key role and not just fake promises of them. Pavel Nedved has also been keen on making him a key part but it all depends on Sarri and what he wants.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
