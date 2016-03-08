Dybala was 100 percent fit and sure of playing against Lazio
27 August at 15:35Juventus star Paulo Dybala was reportedly fully fit to play against Lazio, but was dropped against the biancocelesti during the game at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
Goals from Mario Mandzukic and Miralem Pjanic had helped the Old Lady pick up a 2-0 win over Simone Inzaghi's men this past week and it was their second consecutive win in the new season.
Corriere Torino state that Dybala was fully fit to face Lazio and he was disappointed not to be in the starting line-up on Saturday, as Massimiliano Allegri looks to accomodate him Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same side.
Allegri though, has admitted that there was a need being felt for Dybala during the clash against Lazio and confirmed that Dybala could start against Parma. The Italian said: "We played with three midfielders and with little connection between the lines: against Lazio it was a match like that but maybe Saturday will be different."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
