Why Allegri didn’t play Dybala?
26 August at 16:25Paulo Dybala was relegated to bench role against Lazio yesterday, a decision that has made Juventus fans talk.
The Argentinean had failed to impress in the first game of the season against Chievo but the reason why he was left out of the Lazio clash is not only linked with his performance at the Bentegodi.
Allegri explained his decision shortly after the game: "Paulo is the man who connects us well between the lines, he does so in an extraordinary way, when we find a better condition, we can also play with five offensive players, more than eleven I can not play."
The Argentinean didn’t seem to be disappointed. He was among the first players to celebrate yesterday’s win on social media but it’s clear that his chances to start in big games for Juve this season mostly depend on his partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Dybala is very much motivated by the arrival of the Portuguese star and Juventus fans are dreaming of a striking partnership with Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo playing together.
After the final whistle of the Lazio clash, Allegri responded to questions about Ronaldo’s perfect striking partner with a joke: I didn't understand anything, neither today nor against Chievo. It's all random", Allegri said smiling (watch the video). "I'll do with a draw, there soon will be Champions League draws, I can draw the line-up as well."
The Italian manager can rely on the likes of Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa, Mario Mandzukic, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo: a striking force that has few equals in Europe. Allegri has been training Juventus’ full squad for just 15 days and the Old Lady’s boss is trying to find the best solutions to maximize Ronaldo’s impact. If Dybala wants regular game time this season he will need to prove that a striking partnership with Ronaldo is the best possible option for Juve.
