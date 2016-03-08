Dzeko agrees to Inter move as Nerazzurri prepare assault for Roma star
26 March at 10:00Yesterday he did not train in the optional session scheduled in Appiano Gentile and today he should return to the field to work with his teammates who are slowly returning to Italy. The next months, however, will be the last of Mauro Icardi at Inter.
The long mediation work carried out by Giuseppe Marotta and lawyer Nicoletti has led to a sort of truce but the definitive peace between the Nerazzurri management and the former captain is far from obvious. And thus, president Zhang's club is working for alternatives to the Argentine on the market.
The two main names for the post-Icardi era are Duvan Zapata and Edin Dzeko. In particular, the Bosnian striker is the profile that excites the most, both from a technical and experience point of view. For its part, Dzeko has said yes to the Nerazzurri project, as Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
The renewal of Dzeko's contract with Roma is very far away and he is looking around and would prefer to stay in Italy rather than return to England, where he is followed by West Ham and Everton. The final assault could take place immediately after Easter, on the sidelines of the Inter-Roma match scheduled for April 20 that will say a lot about who will participate in the next edition of the Champions League.
