Dzeko rubbishes Roma exit: 'I feel good in Rome, my family feels good'
09 May at 19:55Roma striker Edin Dzeko has said that he is very happy with his life at Roma and he is not planning to leave the club.
Dzeko has not had the best of seasons at the club this campaign, but Roma are still in with a shout to get a top four finish under Claudio Ranieri. Dzeko has scored only eight times this season, assisting five times.
He was talking to the press recently and he talked about his future at the club.
He said: "Positive? Yes, but I didn't win anything . It's a bit strange when you make history and we don't have to win. We should have done better in four years to win something.
"This year we should have done more in the Italian Cup as Juventus was stronger in the league. We didn't succeed and I'm the first to be disappointed.
"I always say that I am happy here and in Rome, my family feels good. Rome will always remain important to me even when I finish with football."
