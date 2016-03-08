Dzeko's wife speaks: 'Inter would've been good, but Roma is our home'
27 August at 13:15
Edin Dzeko was close to leaving Roma this summer, as the interest of Inter turned into something concrete, which instead resulted in the Bosnian signing a new contract with the Olimpico side. In a recent interview, his wife spoke about the situation.
"Edin called me and said that he was about to sign a new contract. I was glad to hear the news. For me, a move to Inter would've also been good, and of course for Roma, we were always ready for a new adventure;" she began.
Inter and Roma failed to reach an agreement on the price tag, despite the long negotiations. In the interview, Dzeko's wife revealed that she was particularly happy with how the situation ended.
"I must admit that I'm particularly happy that we are in Rome. These have been months of great stress. We worked hard and Edin put up with all this with a lot of professionalism and respect for everyone," she concluded.
