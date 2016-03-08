Dzeko says 'yes' to Inter, but Marotta has two issues to solve
18 April at 10:00Edin Dzeko is destined to leave Rome at the end of the season, however, his future may still be in Italy and Serie A. The Bosnian, in fact, is one of the names on Marotta and Ausilio's wish list for the upcoming transfer window.
Inter are working to revolutionize their attacking section, which could see Mauro Icardi leave. Dzeko, on the other hand, isn't considered as the heir to the Argentinian, but is an intriguing profile nevertheless, given his experience and physical strength. It's a name that also convinces the first choice for the post-Spalletti era, namely Antonio Conte, who in January 2018 tried to bring Dzeko to Chelsea.
Furthermore, Dzeko is ready to say 'yes' to Inter. The English experience doesn't intrigue him, and he'd rather stay in the league and reduce his current salary to wear the Nerazzurri shirt. The contract would be a two-year one, while salary would be less than €4.5m.
However, the deal is not still taking off for two reasons: the first is linked to the future of Icardi, as he would have to be sold first. The second is connected to the demands of Rome, who wants at least €15m for the player.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments