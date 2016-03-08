Eder: 'I don't miss Italy, I can come back..'
17 September at 16:35Former Inter forward Eder has revealed that he doesn't miss Italy but he can still come back to the country sometime soon.
In an interview that the player gave to Sky Sports, he commented on the experience in China.
He said: "At the beginning some difficulties, but now I am very well and my companions have helped me a lot: at the beginning Alex Texeira, then also Paletta and Miranda, I am finding myself really well.
"But I adapted in China, I found some Italian restaurants and I don't miss anything. Here I am very passionate about football and we have a very good structure. We are fifth in the standings and with Alex Texeira, we did almost 50 goals in two, things are going great."
On Italy return, he said: "Back to Italy? I think so. I was there for 14 years, I feel good and the family feels Italian, there is a chance to come back. In the last market session, some teams tried to find me, but in the end I didn't anything has changed because I'm fine in China. We'll see in the future the possibility."
The 33-year-old left Inter in the summer of 2018 after a two-year period at the club.
